Skip to Content

Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

New
3:57 pm SportTop Sports Stories
Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers put the Packers ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half.

Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville, which lost its eighth straight.

Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content