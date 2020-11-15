Milder week ahead

Windy Sunday…

Very cloudy skies lead to a few light flurries in the area Sunday, and highs were set early in the day. The afternoon brought readings in the 30s with wind gust up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place until 6 pm this evening for the southern part of the viewing area.

Weak system for Monday…

Another low pressure system will move quickly into the area Monday. Most of any snow showers will be light and moving through quickly, especially in the morning. We will keep an eye out for any slippery roads that may develop.

Warming soon…

Southerly winds will come back for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s, readings will come back into the 30s and 40s over the weekend.

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a shift in the jet stream to the north.

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden