Japan pandemic-hit economy returns to growth July-September

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its economy grew at an annual rate of 21.4% in the July-September quarter as some business activity recovered from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic. Preliminary data from the Cabinet Office released Monday show a distant road to a full recovery. The world’s third largest economy previously logged three straight quarters of contraction and was already in recession by the time the pandemic hit. News that the economy returned to growth in the last quarter sent share prices higher in Tokyo. Japan, like the rest of the world, is suffering from the slowdown brought on by business closures, plunging tourism and travel and social distancing measures for COVID-19.