“Giving Never Melts Away” toy drive moves online

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The season of giving never melts away, but it is changing with the times. Given the pandemic, this year Royal Credit Union is moving its annual toy drive online.

Typically in November, RCU asks its members to drop off toys in its credit union lobbies, which will then be given at the beginning of December to the Salvation Army. But with RCU lobbies closed due to the pandemic, officials are instead asking for people to virtually donate the money they would have spent on gifts.



Last year, RCU collected over 700 gifts for the Salvation Army to distribute around the Chippewa Valley and other regions RCU is located. This year, officials said they are seeing a greater need than ever, so they are matching the funds raised up to $10,000.

"This tradition is one that makes Royal and our members very proud," said Sarah Jaeger, the Community Engagement Coordinator for RCU. "Along with the year of pandemic, we understand that things will look different but we envision this online tool and donation being something that we carry on."

This is the first time RCU has created a matching fund for its toy drive, and Jaeger said they are hoping it helps so families do not go without gifts this holiday season.



Click or tap here to learn more and donate.