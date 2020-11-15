Eau Claire library closing due to COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Effective immediately, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire will be closing its doors, according to a press release sent on Sunday. They anticipate re-opening at the end of November.



The closure, the press release states, comes for a number of reasons. One is that someone within the library recently tested positive for COVID-19. They also recognize the rise of cases in Eau Claire County and want to help to slow the spread. And, they want to reinforce safety precautions in the building.



Library patrons are being asked to keep all their borrowed materials at home for the time being. Their item return boxes have been closed until the library re-opens and due dates are indefinitely extended.



The library’s “Curb Hunger” free grocery pickup service is also suspended.



The libraries digital offerings like e-books, audiobooks, movies and music will still be accessible during the closure.



During the closure, library leadership will reexamine county and community health data to decide when they will re-open.