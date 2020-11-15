Church supports new foster families with care boxes

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Heading into the Christmas season, one local church is helping foster families by creating care boxes.

Jacob's Well in Chippewa Falls has been working with the group The Forgotten Initiative for three years to support new foster families in the Chippewa Valley.



Around Christmas, 250 empty care boxes are given out to those who attend Jacob's Well to fill up and bring back later in December. Executive Pastor of Jacob's Well, Mark Reams, said the way his congregation has been helping foster families is a blessing.

"As a foster family, that's a challenging thing to take on in your family and just feeling like there are other people in the community that are supporting them really makes them feel a lot better about what they're doing," Reams said. "Some of those little gifts are just the thing they need especially at this time of the year."

The boxes will go to families who are fostering a child for the first time. The items in the Christmas care boxes are meant to support and encourage the new foster parents.