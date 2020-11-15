5 killed in wreck with wrong-way driver in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a car driving the wrong way on a South Carolina interstate caused a wreck that killed five people. State troopers say all five people in the two cars were trapped in the wreckage early Sunday morning on Interstate 385 in Laurens County and had to be cut from the crumpled metal. Investigators say four of them died at the scene and the fifth person died at the hospital. Troopers say the wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head-on. The names of the people killed weren’t immediately released.