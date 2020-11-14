Skip to Content

Wind Advisory in Place for Sunday

Rain likely off and on mixing with some snow into early Sunday AM
Futurecast Possible Rain Totals through Sunday AM
Some could see a dusting of snow max, looking to stay north
Sunday's Forecast
Wind Advisory for Sunday
Extended Outlook

Rain in the Region

Saturday's highs generally made it to the 30s. A light rain started spreading into the region during Saturday afternoon mainly along and south of I-90. We will watch higher moisture content move into the region making this light rain widespread for most of us though the evening. Overnight, some light snow could mix in at times, but we will likely stay warm enough for mostly rain. Any snow that does fall will likely melt on contact, possible sticking in higher elevations through early Sunday morning. A dusting is the most anyone will see.

Windy Sunday

After the rain/snow mix moves out in the morning, we will be left with blustery conditions for Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the day to the low 30s by the afternoon. Winds will likely gust up to 40-45 mph in the region as a good chunk of the News 18 viewing area is under a Wind Advisory on Sunday til 6:00 PM.

Warmer Temperatures Return

Generally most of us should see a warm up for this upcoming week. A slight chance for a few showers Monday, otherwise highs near 40. 30s for Tuesday but I think we will be in the upper 40s for Wednesday-Friday.

Enjoy your night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears

