Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&