UW-L among growing number of universities going virtual for rest of semester

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is joining an increasing list of state schools going completely to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break.

Chancellor Joe Gow sent a letter out to students and staff Friday morning outlining the plan.

"Following Thanksgiving, UW-La Crosse will transition to exclusively online/remote instruction for the remainder of the fall semester. Nonetheless, our residence halls, Whitney Center dining hall, REC, classroom buildings, and other facilities will remain open for all students for the rest of the semester. (Again, our residence halls will remain open for all students who would like to continue living on campus for the rest of the semester.)," the letter said in part.

Gow also urged anyone who chooses to visit family or friends for the Thanksgiving holiday to begin a self-quarantine today (Friday) and get required testing both before and after the holiday.

You can read the full letter below.

Wisconsin and Minnesota both have seen record numbers of new cases of COVID-19 this month along with a rise in the number of deaths from the virus.

