UK nurse accused in murder of 8 babies denied bail

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has denied bail to a nurse accused of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 other infants in a hospital’s neonatal unit. Lucy Letby was charged with committing the offenses between 2015 and 2016 while she was working at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England. The 30-year-old appeared in the dock for the first time on Friday and spoke only to confirm her name. Her lawyer applied for bail, but judge Steven Everett rejected the application. The nurse was arrested for the third time this week since a police investigation into the baby deaths at the hospital’s neonatal unit first began in 2017.