WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Faith Forsberg won the first state swimming title in Rice Lake High School history Friday, capturing the 50 meter freestyle championship at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championships.

Top-seeded Faith Forsberg of @ricelakeschool wins the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.13 after placing 5th last year and 9th in 2018. She becomes the first Warriors girls swimmer to win a State title. #wiaaswimdive pic.twitter.com/QR8rYRtiXh — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 14, 2020

Forsberg won the event in 24.13 seconds.

Rice Lake finished fifth in the Division 2 team standings. Rhinelander High School won the championship.

