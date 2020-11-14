Officer rescues driver from burning car overnight in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital after being rescued overnight by a Madison police officer and a passerby from a burning car.

Madison police say they were sent to the 2900 block of E. Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. when someone reported a person slumped over in a car that was smoking and possibly on fire.

When an officer got to the scene, the whole area was filled with smoke coming from the hood and engine compartment.

Both doors were locked and the driver could not get out on their own, according to a police incident report.

The officer broke a window and unbuckled the driver just as flames started coming out of the dashboard.

The officer, along with a passerby, pulled the driver out and away from the car before it burst into flames seconds later.

The Madison Fire Department put out the fire, and the driver was taken to the hospital.