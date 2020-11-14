Minnesota reports record number of new coronavirus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 35 new deaths and a record 8,703 new coronavirus cases. The Start Tribune reports the state’s one-day case count came on a record volume of about 52,311 newly completed tests. Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state’s pandemic tallies include 216,028 positive cases, 12,915 hospitalizations and 2,874 deaths. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 27 of the newly announced deaths, and 1,981 deaths since the start of the pandemic.