Ethiopia’s Tigray region bombs airports as conflict spreads

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray regional government has fired rockets at two airports in the neighboring Amhara region as a deadly conflict threatens to spread into other parts of Africa’s second most populous country. The Tigray regional government says such strikes will continue “unless the attacks against us stop.” The deadly fighting that erupted on Nov. 4 has reportedly killed hundreds on both sides, sent well over 17,000 refugees fleeing into neighboring Sudan and raised international alarm about a possible civil war at the heart of the Horn of Africa. And fears of ethnic targeting are rising.