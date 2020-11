CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Saturday night, Chippewa Falls athletic director Mike Thompson released a statement saying head golf coach Rick Silloway passed away.

Coach Silloway was a retired teacher at Chi-Hi.

He was the current boys golf coach, and helped start the girls golf program.

Coach Silloway was also the public address announcer at Chippewa Falls football and boys basketball games for many years.