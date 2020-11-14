Breaking barriers: Native women and the 2020 election

MINNESOTA (KBJR) -- From the White House to Congress to local city leadership, Native American women broke many barriers in the 2020 election.

"I think it's really important that Native women are feeling empowered to take those seats in various levels of leadership," said Lyz Jaakola, Cloquet City Council Ward 5 elect.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, 18 indigenous women ran for seats in Congress. That's the most since 2004 when they started keeping records. Three of those women were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although she didn't win the race for Wisconsin's 7th congressional district, Democrat Tricia Zunker was one of those 18 women.

Here in our region, Audrey Thayer is the first Native woman to be elected to Bemidji's City Council.

"It opens a door that you can run and win. Immediately start mentoring women to start running for office," said Thayer who was elected to the 1st Ward seat.

For Jaakola, she's one of a handful of Native women who've held a seat on Cloquet's City Council.

She said more diversity in all levels of the legislature means more communities are heard.

"Everybody brings something to the table, so why wouldn't we want to include those people, as many people as possible," she said.

Both women said, Kamala Harris, becoming the first female, black, and southeast Indian Vice President-elect enforces a positive message for young women all across the country.

"I'm talking to young women who are 7, 8, and 9, little girls," said Thayer. "And I'm saying we can do this."