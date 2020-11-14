Baltimore to pay about $8M in police corruption settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are set to approve a roughly $8 million settlement to two men who went to prison after drugs were planted on them during an encounter with members of a rogue police unit that brutalized, robbed and falsely arrested residents. The Board of Estimates is scheduled to take up the settlement Wednesday. It is the most recent settlement stemming from the misconduct of members of the Gun Trace Task Force. The settlement for Umar Burley and Brent Matthews is the largest settlement in connection with the unit and surpasses the amount paid in 2015 to the family of Freddie Gray.