You Ask, We Answer: Why don’t some intersections have stop signs?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This "You Ask, We Answer" question comes from Jeff, who asked why do some Eau Claire neighborhoods have uncontrolled intersections with no stop or yield signs?

Uncontrolled intersections tend to be in a neighborhood that already has other uncontrolled intersections. These neighborhoods are ones without any main roads or highways that see a lot of traffic.



According to deputy city engineer Leah Ness, there are quite a few things taken into consideration when deciding what control to have at an intersection. Like, what type of street is it? What is the speed limit? What is the visibility at the intersection? What kinds of vehicles are driving through the intersection, and what is the land use around that intersection? Ness said it's important to take all these factors into account so drivers know what to expect.

"The importance of having a process in developing street control is for driver expectations," she said. "So, a driver is expecting to have a stop sign at this location because they know they are approaching a main thoroughfare."

Ness said the criteria for creating intersection controls is the same used across Eau Claire County and the country.



