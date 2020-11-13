Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety outside

The final Winter Weather Awareness Week topic is on safety outside away from vehicles. For information on in-vehicle safety, check out our first topic this week on having a winter safety kit inside your car.

The most important thing is knowing what your physical limits are, and being okay with taking your time when shoveling, or even walking on slippery surfaces. Through the winter, many people suffer heart attacks, strains, sprains, and broken bones when working or walking outside.

One of the things we may not think about is to keep kids from building forts near roads. Those large piles of packed snow that the plows make near the road may be perfect fort making snow, but there are times when the plows go through and push those piles further off the roads, and the drivers won't be able to see your kids if they're playing on the other side of the pile or in a tunnel/fort built into that pile.

When using a snow thrower/blower, common sense tells us to shut the machine off before clearing a clog, but even when the machine is off, the auger has stored energy that if bumped it can spring into a partial spin, and you don't want your hand in there if that happens. Always use a stick or a small shovel to clear a clog.

If your snow blower is clogging a lot, you can spray the chute (and even augers) with WD-40 or even nonstick cooking spray, and that will help keep clogs from happening in the first place!

