Skip to Content

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Safety outside

New
5:47 pm Weather Stories
0-Safety-Week-SLATE-centered

The final Winter Weather Awareness Week topic is on safety outside away from vehicles. For information on in-vehicle safety, check out our first topic this week on having a winter safety kit inside your car.

The most important thing is knowing what your physical limits are, and being okay with taking your time when shoveling, or even walking on slippery surfaces. Through the winter, many people suffer heart attacks, strains, sprains, and broken bones when working or walking outside.

One of the things we may not think about is to keep kids from building forts near roads. Those large piles of packed snow that the plows make near the road may be perfect fort making snow, but there are times when the plows go through and push those piles further off the roads, and the drivers won't be able to see your kids if they're playing on the other side of the pile or in a tunnel/fort built into that pile.

When using a snow thrower/blower, common sense tells us to shut the machine off before clearing a clog, but even when the machine is off, the auger has stored energy that if bumped it can spring into a partial spin, and you don't want your hand in there if that happens. Always use a stick or a small shovel to clear a clog.

If your snow blower is clogging a lot, you can spray the chute (and even augers) with WD-40 or even nonstick cooking spray, and that will help keep clogs from happening in the first place!

Click HERE to go back to the Winter Weather Awareness Week home page.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content