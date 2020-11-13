WI adds 7,777 COVID-19 cases, topping 300K total

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin has topped 300,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported another record-breaking case increase with 7,777 new cases, bringing the total case count to 301,165. Of those, 223,937, or 76.3%, are considered recovered.

The state added 58 deaths on Friday, meaning 2,573 Wisconsinites have now lost their lives at the hands of COVID-19.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 67 new cases. That is actually the smallest single-day increase since October 21 when 47 cases were added. The death count stands at 35.

In Chippewa County, 135 new cases were added bringing the county's total to 3,358 cases of COVID-19. Chippewa County is now at 36 lives lost, an increase of one from the previous day.

Dunn County added 72 new cases for a total of 1,840. There remains one death.

