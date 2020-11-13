Report: Packers great Paul Hornung dies at 84

(WQOW) - NFL Hall of Famer and Packers legend Paul Hornung has died.

That is according to the Louisville Sports Commission.

The Commission reports he had a long battle with dementia.

Hornung was born in Louisville and went on to win the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame before an MVP and Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers.

He was a part of the legendary Lombardi Packers that became a dynasty in the 1960s - winning four titles between 1961 and 1966.

According to ESPN, Hornung was the only player in NFL history to score 50 touchdowns and kick 50 field goals.