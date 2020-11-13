Rain and snow both likely this weekend

The final Winter Weather Awareness Week topic is on safety outside when not in a vehicle. This final topic covers safety during snow removal, walking, and playing in the snow.

It was a cold start to our Friday morning. Lows were in the mid teens for most, with some 20s to the east and even some single digits to the northwest, including Osceola's low of 7.

Friday afternoon temps climbed into the upper 20s to mid 30s, but it never felt that warm. Wind chills at best were in the upper 20s to low 30s, but that will continue to drop overnight.

Clouds move in fast after some early Saturday morning sun, then scattered showers become possible in the afternoon and most likely in the evening. As temperatures drop tomorrow night, rain will change over to snow.

Expect a trace to 1 1/2" by morning, and another trace to 1/2" scattered throughout the day on Sunday for a system total of 1/4" to 2" Some sunshine returns Sunday afternoon.

Temps stay chilly early next week but it looks dry, with warmer temps arriving midweek. There will be some chances for precip by the end of the week, and it's too early to tell if the next cold front moves through before or after the opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer season.