Progressives look to make early mark on Biden White House

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Progressives are pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to embrace their policy solutions to major issues. That comes after the election left many Democrats feeling they came up short — failing to take outright control of the Senate and losing House seats. The Progressive Change Campaign Committee and about 40 activist groups from the party’s most liberal wing released a list of 500 people they would like to see Biden tap as he builds out his Cabinet and government. Another collection of progressive groups penned a letter to Biden urging him to “decline to nominate or hire corporate executives” in his new government.