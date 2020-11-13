Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish bishops are defending St. John Paul II against evidence he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians. The head of the Polish bishops conference, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, said Friday that John Paul had been “cynically deceived” by McCarrick as well as other U.S. bishops. It was the Polish bishops’ first response to the publication this week of the Vatican’s two-year investigation into McCarrick, which implicated John Paul and his secretary in covering up McCarrick’s sexual abuse. The statement from Gadecki was evidence of the effort by Polish bishops to salvage a legacy of their most famous native son that has been badly tarnished by John Paul’s inaction on clergy sexual abuse.