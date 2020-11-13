Playoffs! Here’s how to watch Level 1 games

(WQOW) - A very different Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason begins Friday with Level 1 games.

Though many have been canceled due to the coronavirus, here is a list of live stream options for games still scheduled to be played:

Division 2

Rice Lake at Medford - 7:00 p.m. at Medford High School, live stream available through OnFocus

Division 3

Altoona at Baldwin-Woodville - 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Woodville High School, live stream available

Somerset at Ellsworth - 7:00 p.m. at Ellsworth High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Ellsworth Facebook page

Northwestern at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School

Division 4

St. Croix Falls at Bloomer - 7:00 p.m. at Bloomer Middle School, live stream available

Spooner at Elk Mound - 7:00 p.m. at Elk Mound High School, live stream available on school website school district Facebook page and Mounder TV YouTube channel

Spencer/Columbus Catholic at Cumberland - 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School, live stream available

Neillsville/Granton at Stratford - 7:00 p.m. at Stratford High School, live stream available on Zaleski Sports

Division 5

Unity at Spring Valley - 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School

Durand at Grantsburg - 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page

Mondovi at Luther - 7:00 p.m. at Luther High School, live stream available

Division 6

Webster at Boyceville - 7:00 p.m. at Boyceville High School, live stream expected on Bulldog TV

Independence/Gilmanton at Loyal - 7:00 p.m. at Loyal High School, live stream available on Greyhound TV

Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor - 7:00 p.m. at Blair-Taylor High School, live stream expected on Wildcat TV

8-Player

Siren at McDonell Central - 7:00 p.m. at Dorais Field, live stream available on MACS TV