Playoffs! Here’s how to watch Level 1 games

Playoffs! Here’s how to watch Level 1 gamesUpdated
(WQOW) - A very different Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason begins Friday with Level 1 games.
Though many have been canceled due to the coronavirus, here is a list of live stream options for games still scheduled to be played:
Division 2
Rice Lake at Medford - 7:00 p.m. at Medford High School, live stream available through OnFocus
Division 3
Altoona at Baldwin-Woodville - 7:00 p.m. at Baldwin-Woodville High School, live stream available
Somerset at Ellsworth - 7:00 p.m. at Ellsworth High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Ellsworth Facebook page
Northwestern at St. Croix Central - 7:00 p.m. at Hudson High School
Division 4
St. Croix Falls at Bloomer - 7:00 p.m. at Bloomer Middle School, live stream available
Spooner at Elk Mound - 7:00 p.m. at Elk Mound High School, live stream available on school website school district Facebook page and Mounder TV YouTube channel
Spencer/Columbus Catholic at Cumberland - 7:00 p.m. at Cumberland High School, live stream available
Neillsville/Granton at Stratford - 7:00 p.m. at Stratford High School, live stream available on Zaleski Sports
Division 5
Unity at Spring Valley - 7:00 p.m. at Spring Valley High School
Durand at Grantsburg - 7:00 p.m. at Grantsburg High School, live stream available on the WE ARE Grantsburg Facebook page
Mondovi at Luther - 7:00 p.m. at Luther High School, live stream available
Division 6
Webster at Boyceville - 7:00 p.m. at Boyceville High School, live stream expected on Bulldog TV
Independence/Gilmanton at Loyal - 7:00 p.m. at Loyal High School, live stream available on Greyhound TV
Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor - 7:00 p.m. at Blair-Taylor High School, live stream expected on Wildcat TV
8-Player
Siren at McDonell Central - 7:00 p.m. at Dorais Field, live stream available on MACS TV