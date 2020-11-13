Minneapolis council approves plan for additional officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has narrowly approved a $500,000 plan to bring in outside police officers to help fill a staffing shortfall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the council passed the plan on a 7-6 vote on Friday. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has said he needs 20 to 40 more officers to help. The additional officers will likely come from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police and help respond to 911 calls and violent crimes. The city would reimburse those agencies for their officers’ salaries and benefits. As of Monday, the Minneapolis Police had 834 officers with 121 on leave. Some on leave have filed claims their suffering from trauma from responding to protests over George Floyd’s death in May.