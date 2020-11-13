Memorial High School to host community antigen testing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Members of the Eau Claire community will soon have another chance to receive free COVID-19 testing with quick results.

UW-Eau Claire is partnering with Memorial High School to host free drive-up rapid antigen testing at the high school on Saturday and Sunday. The testing is available for all community members but is intended to identify asymptomatic individuals who could be spreading the virus unknowingly.

UW-Eau Claire students have received antigen testing since September, and university officials are now looking to expand testing to the community as cases skyrocket in the area.

"We recognize that if the community that we sit in isn't safe, then neither are our students, faculty or staff," said Dr. Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for EDI and student affairs at UW-Eau Claire. "This allows us to really make sure that for people we come in contact with, we can allow a space for them to be tested to make sure they're not unwittingly passing the disease around if they have it."

The testing site will be open on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15 as well as Wednesday, Nov. 18. from 12-8 p.m.

Those looking to get tested are asked to pre-register, and you can do that by tapping/clicking here.