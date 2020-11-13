Ladysmith man sentenced for arson to Deputy’s memorial

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - A Ladysmith man accused in what was called a "cowardly act" by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office was sentenced Friday.



Jason Desecki was arrested in June for setting fire to a memorial for Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard, who died in a crash in 1998 while responding to an emergency.



On Friday Desecki pleaded no contest to felony arson. He was put on probation for three years, ordered to undergo all programming and counseling directed by the Department of Corrections. He was also ordered to pay restitution, and fines, totaling more than $3400.