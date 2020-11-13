Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa’s defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory.

How long does it take to get residency in Iowa City?



Asking for a friend. | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/FSLvrU1YSc — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 14, 2020

The Hawkeyes took possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth season.

Jack Koerner and Riley Moss each picked off Tanner Morgan for the Gophers quarterback’s first two-interception game in two years.

Zach VanValkenburg had three of the team’s four sacks to highlight Iowa’s first shutout of Minnesota since 2009. The Hawkeyes improved to 2-2. The Gophers fell to 1-3.