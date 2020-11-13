Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. LILA, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12

Ely def. Carlton, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13

Hayfield def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Hutchinson def. Delano, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24

Jackson County Central def. Worthington, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

LeSueur-Henderson def. Tri-City United, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 17-25, 25-11, 30-28, 25-13

Maple Lake def. Little Falls, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18

Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

Melrose def. Montevideo, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16

Minneota def. Canby, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

New Life Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19

Northfield def. Faribault, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16

Princeton def. Milaca, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content