Friday’s Level 1 playoff scores

Friday’s Level 1 playoff scoresNew
(WQOW) - This year's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association football postseason is only two rounds this season. Here are scores from games that were played on Friday.
Division 2
Rice Lake 20, Medford 14
Division 3
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6
Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0
Northwestern 14, St. Croix Central 0
Division 4
St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26
Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14 (3OT)
Cumberland 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 8
Stratford 38, Neillsville/Granton 0
Division 5
Spring Valley 47, Unity 8
Grantsburg 38, Durand 30
Mondovi 34, Luther 0
Division 6
Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (overtime)
Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8
8-Player
McDonell Central 64, Siren 16
