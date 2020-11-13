Friday’s Level 1 playoff scores

(WQOW) - This year's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association football postseason is only two rounds this season. Here are scores from games that were played on Friday.

Division 2

Rice Lake 20, Medford 14

Division 3

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0

Northwestern 14, St. Croix Central 0

Division 4

St. Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26

Elk Mound 20, Spooner 14 (3OT)

Cumberland 42, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 8

Stratford 38, Neillsville/Granton 0

Division 5

Spring Valley 47, Unity 8

Grantsburg 38, Durand 30

Mondovi 34, Luther 0

Division 6

Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (overtime)

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

8-Player

McDonell Central 64, Siren 16

