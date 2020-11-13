France marks 5 years since deadly attacks on Bataclan, cafes

PARIS (AP) — In silence and mourning, France is marking five years since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium. It was France’s deadliest peacetime attack, deeply shaking the nation. It led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home. Prime Minister Jean Castex led other dignitiaries at silent ceremonies Friday at multiple sites targeted by coordinated attackers around the French capital on Nov. 13, 2015. The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert for terrorist threats after three Islamic extremist attacks since September that left four people dead.