EXPLAINER: Why AP called North Carolina for Trump

The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner in North Carolina after concluding there were not enough ballots left to be counted that would allow Joe Biden to overtake his lead. Friday was the deadline for counties in North Carolina to certify their results. Following updates from most counties in the state, Trump was leading by about 73,690 votes, or 1.3 percentage points. The AP on Saturday declared Biden had won the presidency. But a few individual contests, including North Carolina, remained too early to call. Calling North Carolina took a long time because the race was close and ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 could be counted until Thursday.