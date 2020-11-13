ECASD moving to 100% virtual learning at end of November

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting November 30, the Eau Claire Area School District will temporarily move students to all virtual learning.

District officials expect this move to last through December 8. However, district and health officials will evaluate the situation and come to a decision to continue virtual learning or return to their hybrid model on December 1.

The move to virtual learning was made due to a shortage of teachers and staff. According to district officials, COVID cases and quarantines are affecting teacher and staff absences. The district expects that issue to continue.

The following is a statement from Superintendent Michael Johnson:

“I’m extremely proud of our staff and students for their safety efforts and their ability to maintain the consistency of our instructional model to this point. Although disease transmission has not occurred in our schools, the community surge of the virus and the increasing number of positive and quarantined staff require us to transition to our 100% virtual instructional model until we can safely staff our schools.”