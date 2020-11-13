DNR reminders as gun season approaches

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin's gun deer season is now just eight days away and the DNR wants to remind hunters that deer registration is mandatory.

Hunters are also reminded that they must carry proof of their licenses with them. That can be the paper copy, a valid Wisconsin driver's license, a Go-Wild Conservation Card or a DNR approved PDF on a mobile device.

Deer registration must be done by 5 p.m. the day after you get your deer.

You can do that online here, or by calling 1-844-426-3734. If you call you may need to provide a county code which you can find here. The other option to register your deer is at an in-person registration center. You can find a list of those here.