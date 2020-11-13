DATCP, UW-Extension team up to provide mental health resources for farmers

(WQOW)- The pandemic has taken a toll on the Wisconsin farming industry, and ultimately the mental health of farmers everywhere, so state organizations are teaming up to give them the wellness resources they need.

The Farm Center at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection has partnered with the UW-Extension to create farmer focus groups, develop mental health training, and provide other mental health resources to farmers across the state. The partnership was made possible by a $400,000 grant from the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Officials say now is more important than ever to care for the mental health of farmers as the pandemic has put a major strain on the industry.

"Farmers have already been struggling and now COVID comes along where we've got a disruption in the food supply chain that everyone has experienced," said Jayne Krull, director for DATCP's Wisconsin Farm Center. "Farmers are really struck by that, so there's a lot of extra stress and anxiety on farmers, especially financially."

The Farm Center already provides resources through several initiatives launched in the past year, including a 24/7 crisis hotline and telecounseling services for farmers.

Officials plan to roll out the new resources starting in 2021.

For more information on how to access the current resources, you can call the hotline at 1-888-901-2558, or visit www.farmcenter.wi.gov.