Country Jam announces 2021 lineup

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Country Jam was one of many events canceled over the summer because of COVID-19. Now, they are getting ready for the 2021 festival by announcing the lineup and ticket sales.

Country music superstars Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and John Pardi will headline the three-day event in 2021. It will run from July 15-17.

Festival organizers say they are optimistic about their planning for Jam in 2021.

They say things may look different this time around and are ready to make changes as time goes on to safely host the music festival.

Tickets and campsites are available here.