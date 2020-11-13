Cold sunshine before a ripple in the weather this weekend

After close to an inch of snow Thursday night, mother nature clears us out for Friday. But will that sunshine last into the weekend? Partially.

High pressure has cleared us out for our Friday. Abundant sunshine and light winds from the south will hardly be enough to get temperatures into the mid 30's Friday afternoon. Wind chills will sit in the 20's with winds from 5 to 10 mph.

We'll keep the clear sky overnight, but the start of a warm front will keep us out of the teens to start Saturday. Then, our next system scatters rain showers for late Saturday which may turn over to snow Sunday.

Rain will start sometime after 3 pm with the heaviest rain likely after dinner. With cooling temperatures along the cold front, some of that may turn to snow by the very early morning hours Sunday. Flurries will be possible through Sunday afternoon and it will remain cloudy.

Rainfall amounts will range from less than 0.1'' to around 0.25''. Snowfall amounts look minimal at this time, but depending on the changeover, the valley will see a trace to around an inch of snow.

The fronts with this system will bring strong winds Saturday and Sunday too. Saturday, winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Sunday, winds will turn northwest and gust upwards of 35 mph.

Next week we explore more 30's and 40's with the chance for 50's by deer camp.