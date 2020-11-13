Chippewa Valley breweries voluntarily close taprooms as COVID cases soar

EAU CLAIRE and ALTOONA (WQOW) - As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the Chippewa Valley, two local breweries are voluntarily choosing to close their taprooms in an effort to help slow the spread.

Owner Eric Rykal of Modicum Brewing in Altoona is keeping busy in the back of his business, bubbling brews and cleaning up.

But on Friday, he decided to temporarily close his taproom.

"With the hospitals being at capacity and cases spiking, anything we can do to help keep the spread down is something we're happy to do and willing to do," Rykal said.

The taproom generates 90 percent of Rykal's sales, but he wants to do his part to help keep his staff, customers and the community safe.

"It's a really tough decision to make to cut off your biggest source of revenue, but it's about weighing the pros and cons of the situation and for us, it's a difficult decision, but it's also a no-brainer," Rykal said.

Modicum Brewing will continue to handle take-out orders.

The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire announced they're also turning the taps and going back to only to-go orders.

Several customers voiced their support. One even said they'll purchase twice as much beer than they usually do.

"It feels good that people recognize that something needs to happen. That something needs to change. We had a difficult summer where some of our staff had to have showdowns with some customers who didn't want to wear a mask or who wanted to fight back against some of the social distancing measures that we've taken here," said William Glass, president and founder of the Brewing Projekt.

Both business owners are not letting go of any staff during the taproom closures and plan to reassign tasks.

They hope their efforts make a difference.

"We have taken the steps to close down cautiously and to just try to get ahead of anything and also to encourage people to stay home and to stay distanced from one another," Glass said.

Both Brewing Projekt and Modicum Brewing are not sure when their taprooms will reopen, but they are assessing the situation constantly and plan to go back to regular business when either case numbers go down or more hospitals beds are freed up.

Again, both Brewing Projekt and Modicum Brewing are doing takeaway sales only for the time being.