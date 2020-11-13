Chippewa County sex offender will be homeless

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man being released from prison will be headed to Chippewa County, but like sex offenders who have come before him, there is no place for him to live.

Garrett German, 30, was convicted of two counts of possessing child porn back in 2017.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the Department of Corrections does not have a home for German so he will be considered homeless when he is released on November 17.

Conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims and no drugs. He also cannot be on school, park or day care property.

German is not the first sex offender to be released without a home in Chippewa County.

Back in September, Donald Newell was released without a home. The next month a home was found for him in Chippewa Falls.

Prior to that, Donald Rusaw Jr. was released into the county without a place to live. That didn't last long, however, as he was arrested for attempted possession of child porn just a month later.