Authorities identify woman killed in car crash with horse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We now know the name of a woman who was killed in a crash in Eau Claire County on Thursday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 21000 block of Highway 12.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Jill Sabin, 60, of Fairchild, hit the horse in the road and then hit a tree in the ditch.

Lifesaving measures were tried but not successful. Sabin was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office the horse was also killed in the crash.