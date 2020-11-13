A little house for free art supplies

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Hillcrest Elementary School art teacher wanted to make sure her students had access to art supplies while learning virtually. So, with a little help, she created what she calls a little free art house near the school.

Sam Plasch said she's always loved the idea of little free libraries, and borrowed that idea when creating the little free art house that now stands at the corner of Willow and Mansir Streets in Chippewa Falls.



Students in the district went virtual at the beginning of November, and from what Plasch learned from teaching virtually in the spring, students didn't always have what they need at home to complete their lessons.

"A lot of kids don't have anything at home is something I learned in March. Not even paper sometimes," she said. "I'm hoping this will level the playing field a little bit so that more kids will have access to the quality supplies."



She wants to not only provide supplies but also a way for her and her students to create together and maintain a sense of community and connection.

Plasch said she received financial help to create the little free art house from the P.T.O as well as individual donations.

Right now, the art house is filled with crayons, colored pencils, paintbrushes and watercolors. She said if anyone wants to donate art supplies they can simply stop by and add items. If the little free art house is full, she said to leave the supplies on the porch of the home behind it.