WQOW Morning Production Assistant

WQOW, Eau Claire’s ABC Affiliate, is looking for a full time Production Assistant.

Here is your opportunity to break into live television production by working behind the scenes for our evening newscasts. Learn how to edit video, create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production.

We are looking for a team player who can work well independently. We ask that you provide enthusiasm and have a passion for working in a fast-paced environment. On the job training is provided, but television experience is a plus. The majority of your time will be spent editing stories for our News Department. You will also assist the production crew during our evening newscasts. If you are a quick learner and can communicate well, we want to hear from you!

To apply, go to https://wqow.com/wqow-careers/ for an application and submit with resume to: Dennis McSorley at dmcsorley@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer.