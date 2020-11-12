Wind chills as low as single digits by tomorrow morning

Today's Winter Weather Awareness Week topic distinguishes the different types of watches, warnings, and advisories that the NWS can issue for winter systems and what they mean.

We do not have any alerts with the snow this evening, but it will be strongest just before it departs, and that will likely happen between 6 and 9 pm as it departs from west to east. Up to an inch or two on the high side is possible, but most places will get between 1/4" and 1".

The sky clears tonight, causing temps to fall fast. Expect lows in the low to mid teens and wind chills in the single digits waking up tomorrow morning, and tomorrow's sun will only warm temps to the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer air arrives Saturday out ahead of our next precipitation chances, which will likely fall as rain Saturday afternoon and evening before changing over to snow overnight into Sunday morning. Scattered snow showers could continue into Sunday afternoon followed by more cold air to start next week, but there is a warming trend towards the end of the week.