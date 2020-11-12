 Skip to Content

Wind chills as low as single digits by tomorrow morning

New
5:11 pm Weather Now
Day-4-On-Air-Snow-Squall-Warning-Explainer

Today's Winter Weather Awareness Week topic distinguishes the different types of watches, warnings, and advisories that the NWS can issue for winter systems and what they mean.

We do not have any alerts with the snow this evening, but it will be strongest just before it departs, and that will likely happen between 6 and 9 pm as it departs from west to east. Up to an inch or two on the high side is possible, but most places will get between 1/4" and 1".

The sky clears tonight, causing temps to fall fast. Expect lows in the low to mid teens and wind chills in the single digits waking up tomorrow morning, and tomorrow's sun will only warm temps to the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer air arrives Saturday out ahead of our next precipitation chances, which will likely fall as rain Saturday afternoon and evening before changing over to snow overnight into Sunday morning. Scattered snow showers could continue into Sunday afternoon followed by more cold air to start next week, but there is a warming trend towards the end of the week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content