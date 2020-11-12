WI sets another single-day COVID case record, EC among the worst in the nation

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For the fourth time in less than a week, Wisconsin has topped 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and this time it is another record high. This comes as new data shows Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities are the worst spots for COVID-19 in the entire country.

On Thursday, Wisconsin added 7,497 new COVID-19 cases. That broke the previous record by a whopping 424 cases. Another 58 deaths were also reported on Thursday.

Eau Claire County alone added 183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

New data from the New York Times shows the Eau Claire metro area is among the worst places in the country recently.

The Times lists Eau Claire No. 9 on its list for most daily cases per 100,000 people with an average of 134 new cases.

Eau Claire isn't the only Wisconsin city on the list. Beaver Dam comes in at No. 5 with 162 cases, Wausau-Weston at No. 8 with 145, Fond du Lac with 144 at No. 9 and Sheboygan at No. 16 with 121 new cases.

For reference, New York City is averaging 17.6 new cases per day, according to the data.

Other cities outside of Wisconsin ahead of Eau Claire on the list include; Minot, North Dakota; El Paso, Texas; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Bismark, North Dakota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Waterloo-Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In terms of other local data: Chippewa County added 137 new cases for a total of 3,223 and two new deaths for a total of 35.

Dunn County added 33 new cases for a total of 1,768. There remains one death.

Eau Claire County's 183 new cases put it at a total of 5,475. The county dropped one death from the previous day. (News 18 is planning to ask health officials why that is)