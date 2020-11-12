UWEC, Stout, River Falls going virtual after Thanksgiving break

UPDATE: UW-Stout and UW-River Falls also say they will go virtual following Thanksgiving.

You can read a joint press release from the universities below.

WQOW APP USERS, TAP HERE TO READ THE RELEASE

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students will not be returning to in-person learning for the rest of the fall semester once they leave for Thanksgiving break.

In an email sent to staff and students, Chancellor James Schmidt said the decision was made because hospitals in our area are filling, if not full, and because of the governor's request for everyone to stay home.

Schmidt said UWEC and the Barron County campus will remain open for students and staff who need the library, dining service, housing and labs. There will be minimum staffing in place and all meals will be in to-go containers.

Students who have internships, clinicals and field placements will get communication from their program leaders on what to expect.

Those who return to campus will be tested twice per week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.