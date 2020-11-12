UW-Eau Claire students, staff react to move to remote learning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The big news out of UW-Eau Claire is generating strong reaction from students and faculty across campus.

When students were asked about the announcement, none of them were surprised to hear the news.

"Honestly, I expected it," said Alyssa Bryan, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore. "There were actually a lot of rumors around campus to begin with, so it didn't really come as a surprise to me."

"I'm surprised that they didn't shut down school a little bit earlier," said Mary Thao, a UW-Eau Claire freshman. "It was only a matter of time for this to happen."

While most students seem to think it's the right decision, some are disappointed.

"Having it all online, it's hard to meet people," said Emily Olson, a UW-Eau Claire freshman. "I like seeing them every day, but now that we're all online, you can't really have that same interaction."

In recent weeks, several university math professors wrote a letter to Chancellor James Schmidt urging him to make the move to remote learning. While Schmidt says he took faculty concerns to heart, he did not cite them as the main factors in his decision, which has left a sour taste in the mouths of some university employees.

"I really want to encourage our leadership to actively seek dissenting opinions and openly discuss those opinions in tandem with what reasoning went into making those decisions," said Silviana Amethyst, professor of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire.

But in the end, all faculty with concerns can now take a sigh of relief.

"I'm personally very relieved," said Jessica Kraker, professor of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire. "I don't know that there would be any other clear way to keep our students and community safe."

"I'm relieved that we will now have a few weeks to plan for what will happen at the conclusion of the semester, and to really make earnest effors to reduce our travel while trying to maximize the quality of education during that time period," Amethyst said.