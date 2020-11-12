US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of a year ago. The shortfall is the result of declining revenues and soaring spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. The deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit in October of last year. It broke the old record of a $176 billion deficit in October 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.