Tunnel plan near Stonehenge gets UK government consent

LONDON (AP) — The British government has gone against the recommendations of planning officials when it approved controversial plans for a tunnel to be built near the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England. The project is aimed at trying to ease congestion along a stretch of road widely prone to gridlock. The A303 highway, which is a popular route for motorists travelling to and from the southwest of England, is often severely congested around a single-lane section near Stonehenge. Under the approved plans, a two-mile tunnel will effectively remove the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and cut journey times. Opponents have a six-week window to appeal.